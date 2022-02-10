Patients rank the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System as the best in New Orleans health care
PRESS RELEASE
February 10, 2022
NEW ORLEANS , LA — The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System has been ranked as a leader in patient experiences of hospital care in New Orleans by the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey.
The survey data positions the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System at the top of the list in patient survey ratings. The results are published by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on the Care Compare website (www.medicare.gov/care-compare) four times a year.
The patient survey measured the responses of recently discharged patients on important topics like the communication of nurses and doctors, cleanliness of facilities and thorough explanation of medications and treatments.
The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System excelled most on measures related to doctors’ and nurses’ communication with patients, consistent explanation of medications and at-home recovery directions, cleanliness of patient rooms and bathrooms, quiet around patient rooms at night and patients who say they would recommend the VA Medical Center to others.
Veterans who are not currently enrolled in world-class health care at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System can find out if they’re eligible and how to apply at https://www.va.gov/health-care/how-to-apply.
For more information about what’s going on at the Veterans medical center, clinic locations and other services available to Veterans in southeast Louisiana, visit the website www.va.gov/southeast-louisiana-health-care/, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VANewOrleans.
Phil Walls, Public Affairs Officer
504-507-7559