Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new consolidated Baton Rouge VA outpatient clinic

PRESS RELEASE

October 16, 2026

New Orleans, LA - The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the new consolidated Baton Rouge Veterans clinic.

This expansion underscores VA’s ongoing commitment to improving access and delivering world-class care to Veterans.

During the ceremony, VA representatives will provide an overview of the comprehensive services and state-of-the-art care the new clinic will offer to Veterans.

Veterans, the public, and Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System leadership. Media are invited to attend.

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026, 11 am.

Baton Rouge VA Outpatient Clinic

8300 Pecue Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Media interested in attending should RSVP to VA public affairs officer Phillip Butterfield by Monday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m. at or Phillip.Butterfield@va.gov.