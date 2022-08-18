The Military Writers Society of America to host a free writer’s workshop at New Orleans VA
PRESS RELEASE
August 18, 2022
New Orleans , LA — Veterans looking to develop writing skills will have the chance to learn at a free workshop led by award-winning writers at the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center, 2400 Canal Street.
The Military Writers Society of America will host the workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 in room 1Q115 of the Administration Building.
“This is a great opportunity for the heroic men and women who served our nation and undoubtedly have interesting stories to tell,” said Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera.
Registration is required and includes a complimentary lunch. To register, email wes4mwsa822@gmail.com. Topics will include storytelling, characters, dialogue, editing and more for fiction and non-fiction writing.
Phil Walls, Public Affairs Officer
504-507-7559