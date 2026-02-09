VA announces site of future new Baton Rouge VA Outpatient Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

February 9, 2026

New Orleans, LA - The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (SLVHCS) is proud to announce the selection for the future Baton Rouge Outpatient Clinic.

The new clinic, which was authorized and funded through the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 (PACT Act), will be located on Pecue Lane in Baton Rouge, just under a mile from the new Interstate 10 interchange. The new clinic will encompass approximately 100,000 square feet, almost doubling the amount of space in the two existing Baton Rouge clinics.

“We are excited to expand our services in Baton Rouge to provide our Veterans with a modern health care clinic that caters to their needs,” said Interim Executive Director for the South-Central VA Health Care Network (VISN 16) Fernando O. Rivera. “The more services we can offer in the new clinic, the less our Veterans will need to travel to New Orleans for specialty medical care.”

In addition to the clinical services currently offered at the two other Baton Rouge clinics, the new facility will feature advanced medical treatments, including MRI, ultrasound, CT scans, pulmonary function testing, and dedicated group mental health spaces. These new services will be easily accessible from the ample 600-car parking lot.

Construction is set to begin in the coming months with an anticipated opening date set for 2029.

“We are truly committed to ensuring our Louisiana Veterans receive the top-quality health care they deserve as quickly and conveniently as possible,” said Rivera. “Our goal is to provide as much health care as possible to our Veterans in Baton Rouge, and our new clinic will allow us to expand with modern, updated facilities. We can’t wait to get it up and running.”