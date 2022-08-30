VA delivers health care, claims and benefits assistance from Canal Street location.

PRESS RELEASE

New Orleans , LA — VA now offers all of its most frequently accessed services, including health care, benefits claims assistance, claims updates and verification letters, at the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center at 2400 Canal Street.

The services are available in one location due to an enhanced partnership between the Veterans Benefits Administration New Orleans Regional Office and the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System.

“This move will improve the veteran experience with a more convenient location and parking,” said Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera. “Our team at the New Orleans Veterans Medical Center and the New Orleans Regional Office is proud to offer one-stop access to health care, claims and benefits for veterans.”

Health care services are available by appointment or in the medical center’s emergency department. The medical center can be reached at 1-800-935-8387 for appointments or health-related questions. Benefits services are available by walking in Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Appointments for benefits-related services are available at 1-800-827-1000 or visiting https://vets.force.com/VAVERA/s/.

Previously, veterans who needed assistance with benefits would visit the regional office at 1250 Poydras Street. However, after the opening of the newly constructed veterans hospital in 2018, some benefits-related services were offered at the Canal Street location. Now, veterans can access nearly all VA services at the medical center. Free parking is available in the patient and visitor parking deck on Galvez Street between Canal and Tulane.

For more information about the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System, clinic locations, and other services available to Veterans in southeast Louisiana, visit the website www.neworleans.va.gov