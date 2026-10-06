VA signs lease for new Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program to expand Veterans’ access to healthcare

PRESS RELEASE

October 6, 2026

New Orleans, LA - NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a lease for the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) in New Orleans, marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

To increase clinical capacity and provide Veterans with more convenient and timely access to VA care, construction and facility preparation are expected to be completed by spring 2029, and the first patient is planned to be seen by fall 2030.



2029. This planned RRTP delivers 95,667 occupant square feet of new RRTP space and 95 parking spaces in support of the Southeast Louisiana VA Health Care System, ultimately serving an estimated 52,000 Veterans.

The facility represents a meaningful expansion of critical residential rehabilitation and outpatient services in the New Orleans area. It will improve access to care, enhance Veteran satisfaction, and support better clinical outcomes by allowing Veterans to receive treatment closer to home.



“Our mission is to provide world-class health care to our nation’s heroes,” said Phillip Christy, chief acquisition officer and principal executive director of the Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction. “When a Veteran comes to VA, we must be able to give them the care they deserve, when and where they need it and this new lease is a critical investment in meeting that mission.”



VA remains committed to long-term, sustainable improvements in access, consistently prioritizing timely care for all Veterans. This reflects ongoing, company-wide efforts to further enhance access.