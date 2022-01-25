Veterans Affairs’ Franklin Community-Based Outpatient Clinic opens at a new location on Monday
PRESS RELEASE
January 25, 2022
FRANKLIN , LA — The Franklin Community-Based Outpatient Clinic is moving to 1801 Main St. in Franklin, LA. Starting Monday, January 31, all appointments will be held at the new location.
“Part of providing world-class health care is having the best facilities to do so,” said Medical Center Director Fernando Rivera. “The new Franklin location will provide expanded services in behavioral health and telehealth, along with all other services offered at the previous location.”
Veterans with questions about appointments should call VA at 1-800-935-8387.
For more information about what’s going on at the Veterans medical center, clinic locations and other services available to Veterans in southeast Louisiana, visit the website www.va.gov/southeast-louisiana-health-care/, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, keyword: VANewOrleans.
Phil Walls, Public Affairs Officer
504-507-7559