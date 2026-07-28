Donovan Hoskins serves as the Assistant Medical Center Director at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (SLVHCS), where he oversees a diverse portfolio including Environmental Management, Emergency Management, Voluntary Service, Safety, Engineering, Police, Education and the Veteran Canteen Service.

A U.S. Army Infantry Veteran, Mr. Hoskins brings a unique blend of military service and healthcare administration expertise to his role. He holds a Master's degree in Healthcare Administration, along with professional certifications in Project Management, Senior Contract Officer Representative , and Construction Management. He is an active participant in VA's Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and serves as a mentor in VA's Project and Program Management Fellowship.

Prior to joining SLVHCS, Mr. Hoskins served in acting assistant director roles at the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System and the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. His VA career began in capital projects, architecture and interior design, and facility operations, before expanding into public affairs, patient experience, and executive operations, giving him a broad, systems-level understanding of how VA facilities function and serve Veterans.