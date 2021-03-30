Manuel M. Davila

Prior to this position, he served as Associate Director at the West Texas VA Health Care System in Big Spring, Texas. During his career, he has held various positions to include Chief of Facilities Management, Chief Biomedical Engineering, Chief Logistics Officer as well as other management roles. Mr. Davila is a lifetime member of Psi Chi National Honor Society in Psychology, member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), associate member of the Society of International and Organizational Psychologists, member MBA Alumni Association and holds membership in various other professional organizations. Born and raised in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mr. Davila hold Bachelor of Science of Business Administration (BS) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Phoenix and the academic completion of a PhD in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Walden University.