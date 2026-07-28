Dr. Monike Turner is currently the acting Associate Director Patient Care Services since July 2025. She was appointed as the Deputy Associate Director Patient Care Services (DADPCS) June, 2024. Prior to becoming the Deputy ADPCS, Dr. Turner was the Associate Nurse Executive, Specialty Care at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (SLVHCS) June 2017 and became the Interim Associate Nurse Executive, Medical-Surgical/ ICU in 2023. Prior to returning to SLVHCS, Dr. Turner served as the Medical Care Line Nurse Executive at the Michael E. DeBakey VAMC (MEDVAMC) from 2015-2017. While employed at MEDVAMC, Dr. Turner served as a staff nurse, Nurse Manager MICU, Interim Nurse Manager Medical-Surg 3C, Nurse Manager Primary Care, Interim Nurse Manager, Emergency Room, and Interim Ambulatory Care Line Nurse Executive from 2006-2015. Dr. Turner started her VA career at the New Orleans VAMC in 2002. She was a staff nurse in the SICU until Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005. Dr. Turner was evacuated with her patients to Houston, Texas; she remained in Houston for the next twelve years.

Dr. Turner has been a registered nurse for 31 years. She holds a Doctorate Degree in Healthcare Administration from Virginia University of Lynchburg in Lynchburg, Va. Dr. Turner received her Master of Science in Nursing with a focus in Healthcare Systems Management from Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Turner received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the Louisiana State University Health Science Center (LSUHSC) in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Turner is a graduate of the Leadership Development Institute class of 2009. She received the Secretary’s Hero Award for her contributions during Hurricane Katrina. She is a member of the American Nurses Association.