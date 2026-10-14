Internship Program

The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association.

Applicants for internship must be Ph.D. or Psy.D. degree candidates from APA accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology with supervised clinical practicum work to include at least 300 hours of direct contact hours in intervention and 100 hours in assessment. VA requirements specify that eligible applicants must be U.S. citizens and have fulfilled departmental requirements for internship as certified by their Directors of Clinical Training. Further details regarding the program are available in the APPIC Directory. The Department of Veterans Affairs is an Equal Opportunity Employer. As an equal opportunity training program, the internship welcomes and strongly encourages applications from all qualified candidates, regardless of gender, age, racial, ethnic, sexual orientation, disability or other minority status.