Mission and vision

VA Southern Arizona Healthcare System’s mission is to offer options to timely, quality services for Veterans through care and respect for one's physical, psychological, and spiritual health.

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

Coming soon! 

Who we serve

We serve Veterans in southern Arizona, through our Tucson VA Medical Center and 9 community-based outpatient clinics in Casa Grande, Green Valley, Safford, Sierra Vista, Tucson, and Yuma. 

