Tucson VA PACT Act Clinic on Saturday, July 22

All Veterans are invited to the Tucson VA PACT Act Claims Clinic on Saturday, July 22

At the clinic, VA staff will help Veterans apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings, and enroll in VA Health Care. Veterans and their families can also learn about the some of the healthcare resources offer through VA during the event.

Light refreshments will be provided while supplies last.

For directions to the Tucson VA Auditorium, check out the Tucson VA Interactive Map

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades. To learn more about the PACT Act visit https://www.va.gov/resources/the-pact-act-and-your-va-benefits