Pink Out Event Breast Cancer Awareness

When: Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT Where: The Rose Garden 3601 South Sixth Avenue Tucson, AZ Cost: Free





Join us for the Pink Out Day breast cancer awareness event. It will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Rose Garden at the Tucson VA. Wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness. SAVAHCS staff will be on-hand with resources on breast cancer.

