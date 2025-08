SAVAHCS Virtual Veteran Engagement Town Hall

Join us virtually on Wednesday, August 6 at 1:00 p.m. for our 4th Quarter Virtual Veteran Engagement Event where Veterans, their families, and caregivers will receive updates on healthcare operations from SAVAHCS leadership and also learn more about VA health care services offered to Veterans in southern Arizona.

This is your chance to connect, share feedback, and stay informed about the latest updates and resources available for Veterans and their families, and caregivers.

Before the event, you can send an email to pao.savahcs@va.gov with any questions you may have.