Gathering of American Indian Veterans

Join us on September 6 at 9 a.m. for the 16th annual Gathering of Native American Indian Veterans at the Casino Del Sol Conference Center. This event is organized by Federal, State, Tribal, and local community members and offers a wealth of resources and services for Native American Veterans.

Veterans are encouraged to bring their DD214s to help determine beneﬁts eligibility. Available services include PACT Act Toxic Exposure Screenings, VBA beneﬁt claims assistance, VHA Eligibility and enrollment, as well as Veteran and community resource tables.

For more information, please contact Laura Ybarra at (520) 792-1450, extension 1-6622 or Magdalena Sanchez at extension 1-2719.