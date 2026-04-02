Join us for our virtual Women Veteran Tele-Town Hall on Thursday, April 16, 2026 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This invitation is open to all Women Veterans receiving care at the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.



During the event, we will share the latest updates on Pelvic Health Services and address your questions.



The event will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/VATucson. Additionally, you can visit access.live/womenshealth or dial in at on Thursday, April 16, 2026 starting at 5:00 p.m.