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Smile Stones- Rock Painting for Veterans

Smile Stones: Rock Painting for Veterans event poster with painted rocks and hand holding brush.

When:

Thu. May 14, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Auditorium, Building 4

3601 South Sixth Avenue

Tucson, AZ

Cost:

Free

You are invited to create Smile Stones at a special rock painting event for Veterans in the Auditorium located in Building 4 at the Tucson VA Medical Center on Thursday, May 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

No experience is needed, and all materials will be provided—just bring your creativity and enjoy a relaxing, fun-filled break with your fellow Veterans.

Other VA events

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