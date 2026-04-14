Smile Stones- Rock Painting for Veterans
When:
Thu. May 14, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Auditorium, Building 4
3601 South Sixth Avenue
Tucson, AZ
Cost:
Free
You are invited to create Smile Stones at a special rock painting event for Veterans in the Auditorium located in Building 4 at the Tucson VA Medical Center on Thursday, May 14, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
No experience is needed, and all materials will be provided—just bring your creativity and enjoy a relaxing, fun-filled break with your fellow Veterans.