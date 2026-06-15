Veterans Claims Clinic and Resource Fair
When:
Tue. Jul 14, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Balar Entertainment Center
1703 East 9th Street
Douglas, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join us July 14–15, 2026 for a Veteran Claims Clinic and Resource Fair at the Balar Entertainment Center located at 1703 9th Street, Douglas, Arizona.
This is your opportunity to file a new claim, check the status of an existing one, and connect with valuable resources—all in one place.
You can pre-register at Pre‑Registration Questionnaire link. Walk ins are welcome at the event.
Contact Norma Galindo at