Veterans Claims Clinic and Resource Fair

Join us July 14–15, 2026 for a Veteran Claims Clinic and Resource Fair at the Balar Entertainment Center located at 1703 9th Street, Douglas, Arizona.

This is your opportunity to file a new claim, check the status of an existing one, and connect with valuable resources—all in one place.

You can pre-register at Pre‑Registration Questionnaire link. Walk ins are welcome at the event.

Contact Norma Galindo at or Maria Valles at . You can also visit the Arizona@Work office on East 7th Street in Douglas