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Veterans Claims Clinic and Resource Fair

Veterans Claims Clinic &amp; Resource Fair poster. July 14-15, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

When:

Tue. Jul 14, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Balar Entertainment Center

1703 East 9th Street

Douglas, AZ

Cost:

Free

Join us July 14–15, 2026 for a Veteran Claims Clinic and Resource Fair at the Balar Entertainment Center  located at 1703 9th Street, Douglas, Arizona. 

This is your opportunity to file a new claim, check the status of an existing one, and connect with valuable resources—all in one place.

You can pre-register at Pre‑Registration Questionnaire link. Walk ins are welcome at the event. 

Contact Norma Galindo at or Maria Valles at . You can also visit the Arizona@Work office on East 7th Street in Douglas 

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