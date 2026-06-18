Veteran and Caregiver Resource Fair
Tucson VA Medical Center Veteran and Caregiver Resource Fair
When:
Thu. Jun 25, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Auditorium Bulding 4
3601 South Sixth Avenue
Tucson, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join us for our Veteran and Caregiver Support Resource Fair on Thursday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Tucson VA, Auditorium, Building 4. Veterans and caregivers are invited to explore a wide range of social work resources, connect with support teams, and learn about services designed to help them thrive.
Breakout sessions will be held in the Patio Conference Room:
• 9:00–10:00 a.m.: Mindfulness
• 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.: Advance Care Planning
We look forward to welcoming you and supporting those who served.