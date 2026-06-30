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Sierra Vista CBOC Veteran Engagement and Resource Fair

Sierra Vista Veteran Engagement &amp; Resource Fair flyer.

Sierra Vista Veteran Engagement and Resource Fair

When:

Fri. Jul 24, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT

Where:

American Legion Post 52

12 E. Theater Dr.

Sierra Vista, AZ

Cost:

Free

Join us at the Sierra Vista Veteran Engagement & Resource Fair on Friday, July 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 52, 12 E. Theater Dr., Sierra Vista, AZ. VA teams and community partners will be on site offering information and resources for Veterans, family members, and caregivers.

For more details, contact the SAVAHCS Public Affairs Office at (520) 629‑1819.

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