Safford Veteran Engagement and Resource Fair
Veterans can receive assistance with disability claims and VA healthcare enrollment.
When:
Thu. Aug 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. MT
Where:
American Legion Swift -Murphy Post 32
531 S 11th Ave.
Safford, AZ
Cost:
Free
VA teams and community partners will be on hand to provide information, support, and resources for Veterans, their families, and caregivers. The Veterans Benefits Administration will also be present to assist Veterans with their disability claims and help guide them through the claims process. If you have questions about a current claim or need help getting started, this is a great opportunity to speak directly with VBA representatives.
For more information, please contact the SAVAHCS Public Affairs Office at