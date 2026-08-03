Get ready to join the Southern Arizona VA for a powerful Homeless Summit focused on ending Veterans homelessness. Hear inspiring speakers, explore community resources, and learn how you can help ensure every Veteran has a place to call home.

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) invites Veterans, community partners, and stakeholders to the 2026 Homeless Summit on Friday, September 18, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Auditorium Building 4. This year’s theme, “Answering the Call: Ending Veterans Homelessness,” highlights our shared commitment to ensuring every Veteran has a safe place to call home. The summit will feature guest speakers, a robust resource fair in Conference Rooms A and B, and opportunities to learn how each of us can make a difference in supporting unhoused Veterans. No Veteran should be left behind.