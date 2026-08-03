Join the Southern Arizona VA for a focused outreach event dedicated to supporting unsheltered Veterans. Stop by the Sullivan Jackson Employment Center on September 15 to connect with housing help, medical support, employment resources, and more. This is your chance to make a real difference for those who served.

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System will host a National Unsheltered Veteran Outreach & Resource Fair on Tuesday, September 15, 2026 at the Sullivan Jackson Employment Center. This collaborative event, presented in partnership with Casa Maria and the Sullivan Jackson team, connects unsheltered Veterans with essential services including housing support, ID assistance, medical care, employment resources, substance abuse treatment, and even pet services. Join us from 7:00 to 11:00 a.m. as we work together to ensure no Veteran is left behind.