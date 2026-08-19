Discover the creativity of Veterans across Southern Arizona at the 2026 SAVAHCS Creative Arts Show. Enjoy two days of art, music, drama, dance, and creative writing—plus a special stage performance that brings these talents to life. A vibrant celebration you won’t want to miss!

Join us for the 2026 SAVAHCS Creative Arts Show happening August 27–28! Veterans from across Southern Arizona are sharing their incredible talents through art, music, drama, dance, and creative writing—and we’d love for you to be part of it.

Stop by the Auditorium in Building 4 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM both days, and don’t miss the special stage show on August 28 at 1:30 PM. Come celebrate creativity, community, and the stories our Veterans bring to life.

For questions or inquiries, please contact our Creative Arts Therapist, Miranda Blakeslee, at 520‑792‑1450 ext. 1‑3747 or email Miranda.Blakeslee@va.gov.