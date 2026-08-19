Get informed and stay prepared at SAVAHCS Overdose Awareness Day. Learn about overdose risks, discover life‑saving resources, and find out how you can help be part of the solution. Free naloxone kits and medication disposal bags available. Don’t miss it.

Join us for SAVAHCS Overdose Awareness Day on Tuesday, August 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Building 80 Foyer.

This is a chance to learn about overdose risks, get connected to helpful resources, and be part of the solution to save lives.

If you’re a Veteran who can’t attend but needs a naloxone kit, please call 520‑792‑1450, ext. 1‑6581.

FREE naloxone and medication disposal bags will be available at the event. Just ask!

Together, we can make a difference.