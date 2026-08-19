25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Join us for a solemn moment of reflection as we honor the 25th anniversary of 9/11. Gather with us to remember the lives lost and reaffirm our commitment to service during this meaningful ceremony.
When:
Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 7:50 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. MT
Where:
Rose Garden Courtyard
3601 South Sixth Avenue
Tucson, AZ
Cost:
Free
You are invited to join us for the 25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony as we come together to honor and remember the lives lost on September 11th.
The ceremony will take place on Friday, September 11 at 7:50 a.m. in the Rose Garden Courtyard. Staff will also reaffirm their commitment to the Federal Oath of Office in continued service to our nation’s Veterans.
This is a solemn moment of reflection, remembrance, and dedication. We hope you’ll join us as we pay tribute to the victims, their families, and all those impacted by that day.