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25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Invitation poster for 25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony with skyline silhouette.

Join us for a solemn moment of reflection as we honor the 25th anniversary of 9/11. Gather with us to remember the lives lost and reaffirm our commitment to service during this meaningful ceremony.

When:

Fri. Sep 11, 2026, 7:50 a.m. – 8:20 a.m. MT

Where:

Rose Garden Courtyard

3601 South Sixth Avenue

Tucson, AZ

Cost:

Free

You are invited to join us for the 25th Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony as we come together to honor and remember the lives lost on September 11th.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, September 11 at 7:50 a.m. in the Rose Garden Courtyard. Staff will also reaffirm their commitment to the Federal Oath of Office in continued service to our nation’s Veterans.

This is a solemn moment of reflection, remembrance, and dedication. We hope you’ll join us as we pay tribute to the victims, their families, and all those impacted by that day.

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