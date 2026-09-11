Southern Arizona VA Health Care System Community Mental Health Summit
When:
Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Building 4, Auditorium
3601 South Sixth Avenue
Tucson, AZ
Cost:
Free
Registration is free and reserve your spot today.
Join us on Friday, October 2, 2026 for the SAVAHCS Community Mental Health Summit. There will be presentations from Tucson Mental Health Support Teams, Peer Support Specialists panel discussion, and a resource fair. There will be an opportunity to connect with fellow Veterans at the event.