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Start time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Friday, September 11, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Southern Arizona VA Health Care System Community Mental Health Summit

Diverse group of veterans smiling together in front of mountains, promoting recovery event.

When:

Fri. Oct 2, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Building 4, Auditorium

3601 South Sixth Avenue

Tucson, AZ

Cost:

Free

Registration is free and reserve your spot today. 

Join us on Friday, October 2, 2026 for the SAVAHCS Community Mental Health Summit. There will be presentations from Tucson Mental Health Support Teams, Peer Support Specialists panel discussion, and a resource fair.  There will be an opportunity to connect with fellow Veterans at the event. 

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