Cochise County Veteran Stand Down
Cochise County Veteran Stand Down on October 23, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. –1:00 p.m. at the Ethel Berger Center
When:
Fri. Oct 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT
Where:
Ethel Berger Center
2950 E. Tacoma St.
Sierra Vista, AZ
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Cochise County Veteran Stand Down on October 23, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. –1:00 p.m. at the Ethel Berger Center. Veterans and families can connect with beneﬁts, housing, employment, health services, food, clothing, and more. Breakfast, lunch, and transportation are available. For any questions email csvchair@gmail.com.