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Cochise County Veteran Stand Down

Poster for Cochise County Veteran Stand Down event, featuring American flag and event details.

Cochise County Veteran Stand Down on October 23, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. –1:00 p.m. at the Ethel Berger Center

When:

Fri. Oct 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. MT

Where:

Ethel Berger Center

2950 E. Tacoma St.

Sierra Vista, AZ

Cost:

Free

Join us for the Cochise County Veteran Stand Down on October 23, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. –1:00 p.m. at the Ethel Berger Center. Veterans and families can connect with beneﬁts, housing, employment, health services, food, clothing, and more. Breakfast, lunch, and transportation are available. For any questions email csvchair@gmail.com.
 

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