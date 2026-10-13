Cochise County Veteran Stand Down on October 23, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. –1:00 p.m. at the Ethel Berger Center

Join us for the Cochise County Veteran Stand Down on October 23, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. –1:00 p.m. at the Ethel Berger Center. Veterans and families can connect with beneﬁts, housing, employment, health services, food, clothing, and more. Breakfast, lunch, and transportation are available. For any questions email csvchair@gmail.com.

