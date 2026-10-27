Join SAVAHCS and community partners for the 17th Gathering of American Indian Veterans on November 14, 2026. Connect with Veteran resources, benefits assistance, health screenings, PACT Act information, and a special Warrior Honoring Ceremony celebrating those who have served.

17th Gathering of American Indian Veterans

Veterans, families, and community members are invited to attend the 17th Gathering of American Indian Veterans on November 14, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Casino of the Sun, Sunset Room, 7406 S. Camino de Oeste, Tucson, AZ. This annual event will feature Veteran and community resource tables, VHA eligibility and enrollment assistance, VBA benefits claims support, PACT Act toxic exposure information, health screenings, and a Warrior Honoring Ceremony. Attendees are encouraged to bring their DD214 to help determine benefits eligibility.

For more information, contact Laura Ybarra at -6622 or Patty Valera at .