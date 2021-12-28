Caregiver Support Program Virtual Resource Fair

On behalf of the VA Caregiver Support Program, you are invited to participate in the Caregiver and Family Resource Fair.

Our goal is to engage with caregivers, family members and community partners “To promote the health and well-being of family caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans, through education, resources, support, and services.”

This event will provide a wealth of information for caregiver and families, along with sharing a host of tools and resources that are available within the VA and our local community partners.



Location: VIRTUAL (Zoom)

Date: January 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. to noon

To register for the event, please contact the

SAVAHCS Caregiver Support Program

Phone: 520-792-1450 ext. 1-6642

Email: vhatucsvcsavahcscsp@va.gov