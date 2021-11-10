Welcome Home! Winds of Return Discussion

Vietnam Veterans,

Please join the University of Arizona College of Humanities and the VETS Military Connected Student Center on Saturday, November 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for a conversation about Vietnam and the struggles of returning from home from war. This discussion will take place both virtually and in Conference Rooms A & B located at the Tucson VA Main Campus located at 3601 South 6th Ave. Tucson, AZ 85723. The in-person event in limited to only 18 individuals due to COVID-19 restrictions, and all in attendance will be required to wear face coverings as per Veterans Health Administration (VHA) guidance. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided at the face-to-face event. The virtual event will be hosted on Zoom and will be limited to 50 participants due to the limited number of student facilitators. You must register to attend this event.

To reserve your space at the event, please sign up at the following link: Thunder of War - Winds of Return: Welcome Home! Tickets, Sat, Nov 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite