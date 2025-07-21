Tucson VA Mobile Medical Unit
The Tucson VA Medical Center has a Mobile Medical Unit to bring services to our underserved communities.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
The mobile service is here to support Veterans experiencing homelessness. Scheduling is done through Mental Health at