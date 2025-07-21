Skip to Content

Tucson VA Mobile Medical Unit

The Tucson VA Medical Center has a Mobile Medical Unit to bring services to our underserved communities.

Location and contact information

Address

3601 South Sixth Avenue
Tucson, AZ 85723-0001

Phone numbers

Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health phone:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

The mobile service is here to support Veterans experiencing homelessness. Scheduling is done through Mental Health at .

Other services at VA Southern Arizona health care

