Local Widow Honors Late Husband's Memory with Generous Donation

PRESS RELEASE

February 4, 2025

Tucson , AZ — In a heartwarming display of generosity and remembrance, Mrs. Susan-Lea Skuhr made a significant contribution to Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System’s the Hematology/Oncology (HemOnc) department, honoring the memory of her late husband, Charles Henry Skuhr Jr.

Skuhr received treatment at HemOnc before his death. “There's no way to say thank you and even when Charlie was still with us, we always said we have to figure out a way to give back,” said Mrs. Skuhr.

Avid golfers, who wed on a golf course, decided having a fundraising golf tournament just seem fitting. They planned the first fundraiser together, which had to be canceled.

“Unfortunately, he didn't make it,” said Mrs. Skuhr. “I decided the following year I would do it every year in his honor and here we are three years later.”

This is the third year since her husband’s passing that she continues to donate. Mrs. Skuhr does this through the Fort Lowell Chapter 442 Military Order of the Purple Heart.

They made a $15,000 donation, earmarked for patient snacks in the HemOnc department.

Skuhr Jr. - a man who faced "chemotherapy" like a true snack warrior - might have lost his battle with cancer, but not before proving that a well-timed munchie could make even the toughest medical treatments a bit more bearable. His legacy lives on through this donation, ensuring that future patients can enjoy a tasty treat while fighting their own medical dragons, just as Skuhr Jr. did with his legendary snack prowess.

The HemOnc staff at SAVAHCS are eagerly anticipating the donation presentation, with many expressing their desire to share fond memories of Mr. Skuhr's time in the department.

"Our superpower is looking after veterans, making them comfortable during a scary diagnosis, Kimberly Briggs, HemOnc Staff Member. “We're here to support them, answer questions and constantly ask, 'What else can we do?'"

Her enthusiasm reflects the deep connections often formed between healthcare providers and patients during treatment. The donation is expected to significantly enhance the comfort of veterans undergoing cancer treatment, continuing the legacy of care that SAVAHCS is known for.

This donation will further enable the staff to provide those small but meaningful comforts that can make a significant difference in a patient's experience, echoing the sentiment that VA is "more than health care; it's a Veteran family".

This donation not only honors Mr. Skuhr's memory but also highlights the importance of patient comfort in cancer treatment settings. It serves as a testament to the enduring impact one individual can have on a community and the power of turning personal loss into a force for good.