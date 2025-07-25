MOVE! Weight management program

Sessions/group classes available

(1st Step) MOVE! Orientation Session

This group session is the first step in joining the MOVE! program. Orientation may be waived if you have completed the MOVE program with us before, please make sure to mention that when you call.

One time, 60-minute group class online or in person at the Tucson Main Campus.

Session provides basics of the MOVE program, strategies for successful weight management, program options and sign up.

MOVE! Orientation is available via self-referral. No consult needed. Join MOVE! by calling 520-792-1450 ext. 1-4659 and request enrollment in MOVE! Orientation.

(2nd Step) MOVE! Group Series or Individual option

11-weekly group sessions led by the SAVAHCS MOVE! interdisciplinary team, which includes: Registered Dietitians, Social Workers, Physical Therapy Assistants and Mental Health providers. Individual options include TELEMOVE or MOVE with Secure Messages.

Group sessions are available on various times and days.

Sessions are 60–minutes in length or individually paced.

Topics include: Goal setting, portion control, meal planning and preparation, eating out and healthful nutrition, lifestyle change, physical activity, stress management, and much more!

MOVE! Veteran Workbook will be available, with curriculum followed throughout series, with goal setting and progress check-ins at each session.

After MOVE! Options

Be Active and MOVE! Exercise Classes: Facilitated by Physical Therapy Assistants and Registered Dietitians. Must complete MOVE! Group series for eligibility

MOVE! Support Groups: Online sessions that provider additional support after the program is completed.

MOVE! Individual Sessions with Registered Dietitian: Available to meet individually to meet your weight management needs.

Please contact us for schedule and availability.

Weight Loss Medications

MOVE! does not prescribe or provides approval for weight loss medication. After starting MOVE! please contact your Primary Care team to discuss prescription options.

Bariatric Surgery

VA also offers weight management surgery, getting started with MOVE! is the first step toward surgery pathway. Bariatric Surgery is performed at the Long Beach VA. Talk with your health care team to find out if you meet eligibility criteria and to find out if surgery is right for you.