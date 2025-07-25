MOVE! Weight management program
MOVE! is the VA’s national weight management program. MOVE!’s core components—the combination of behavioral strategies, nutrition changes, and increased physical activity to promote weight loss—are easy to follow and based on the latest nutrition science. The MOVE! program at SAVAHCS is led by a team of Registered Dietitians, Social Workers, Physical Therapy Assistants and Mental Health Providers.
How to join the MOVE! program
Join MOVE! by calling
MOVE! can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight.
If you have a higher body weight, losing at least 5-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.
Sessions/group classes available
(1st Step) MOVE! Orientation Session
This group session is the first step in joining the MOVE! program. Orientation may be waived if you have completed the MOVE program with us before, please make sure to mention that when you call.
- One time, 60-minute group class online or in person at the Tucson Main Campus.
- Session provides basics of the MOVE program, strategies for successful weight management, program options and sign up.
- MOVE! Orientation is available via self-referral. No consult needed. Join MOVE! by calling 520-792-1450 ext. 1-4659 and request enrollment in MOVE! Orientation.
(2nd Step) MOVE! Group Series or Individual option
11-weekly group sessions led by the SAVAHCS MOVE! interdisciplinary team, which includes: Registered Dietitians, Social Workers, Physical Therapy Assistants and Mental Health providers. Individual options include TELEMOVE or MOVE with Secure Messages.
- Group sessions are available on various times and days.
- Sessions are 60–minutes in length or individually paced.
- Topics include: Goal setting, portion control, meal planning and preparation, eating out and healthful nutrition, lifestyle change, physical activity, stress management, and much more!
- MOVE! Veteran Workbook will be available, with curriculum followed throughout series, with goal setting and progress check-ins at each session.
After MOVE! Options
- Be Active and MOVE! Exercise Classes: Facilitated by Physical Therapy Assistants and Registered Dietitians. Must complete MOVE! Group series for eligibility
- MOVE! Support Groups: Online sessions that provider additional support after the program is completed.
- MOVE! Individual Sessions with Registered Dietitian: Available to meet individually to meet your weight management needs.
Please contact us for schedule and availability.
Weight Loss Medications
MOVE! does not prescribe or provides approval for weight loss medication. After starting MOVE! please contact your Primary Care team to discuss prescription options.
Bariatric Surgery
VA also offers weight management surgery, getting started with MOVE! is the first step toward surgery pathway. Bariatric Surgery is performed at the Long Beach VA. Talk with your health care team to find out if you meet eligibility criteria and to find out if surgery is right for you.
- Weight loss surgery is a permanent and non-reversible tool to achieve meaningful weight loss.
- Consult is required. Veterans interested in bariatric surgery must complete SAVAHCS Introduction to Bariatric Surgery Session and then complete the MOVE! 11-week series or Telemove! as the first step in the bariatric pathway.