Veteran and Family Advisor Council (VFAC)

The VFAC is a formal group of Veterans, family members and SAVAHCS team members who work together to improve the quality, safety and experience of care. It provides a structured way for Veterans who receive care to partner with those who deliver it, sharing Veteran and family member perspectives to guide decisions and priorities.
The SAVAHCS VFAC meets regularly, in-person and virtually, to discuss policies, materials, services and projects, offering feedback on what helps, what doesn’t, and what could be better. The VFAC does not handle individual complaints but focuses on broader patterns and opportunities to make care more respectful, understandable and responsive of all SAVAHCS Veterans and their families.
The VFAC program is managed through the combined efforts of the SAVAHCS Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE) and Veteran Experience Program.
To learn more about SAVAHCS VFAC or express interest in volunteering on the VFAC please visit SAVAHCS Center for Development and Civic Engagement (CDCE), Bldg. 58 Room 1 on Tucson’s Main Campus or email TucsonCDCE@va.gov
.