In the SAVAHCS Assistant Director role, she will provide oversight for the Chaplain, Center for Development and Civic Engagement (Voluntary Services), Environmental Management Service, Supply Chain Management (Logistics), Organizational Experience Service, Medical Media, Public Affairs, Veteran Experience Office, Healthcare Technology Management (Bio-Med), and will serve as the liaison to Contracting, Information Security Office, Information Technology Service, Prosthetics Service, and Veteran Canteen Service.

Ms. Graham began her VA career in 2005 as a Program Support Assistant and has taken on higher levels of responsibility including Program and Data Analyst, Systems Redesign and Joint Venture Coordinator, Chief of Veterans Experience Service, Senior Field Consultant, and Senior Project Manager for VA Central Office. Her expertise spans supervisory, service chief, and program and portfolio management roles across the VISN, VHA, and VA Central Office levels. In 2024, Ms. Graham became the Executive Assistant to the Director at the El Paso VA Health Care System in El Paso, Texas. Prior to that, she was Senior Advisor to the Director at Hampton VA, where she facilitated cultural transformation and spearheaded change management initiatives.

Ms. Graham’s notable achievements include implementing innovative clinical simulation processes; establishing academic affiliations and Community Veteran Engagement Boards; leading major Human Centered Design initiatives; and directing dynamic communication campaigns for VA’s #VetResources newsletter. These efforts covering topics such as suicide prevention, benefits, COVID-19 protocols, and other essential resources that reached 11.6 million Veterans weekly.

Ms. Graham earned a bachelor’s degree in management/health care from Park University and a Master of Health Administration (MHA) from Webster University. She is a graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) and holds certifications as a Manager of Quality/Organizational Excellence and Six Sigma Black Belt from the American Society for Quality.