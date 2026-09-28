Dr. Jennifer (Jenny) Flynn was appointed Acting Deputy Chief of Staff at the Southern Arizona VA Healthcare System (SAVAHCS) in September 2026.

Dr. Flynn received her medical degree from Cornell University Medical College and completed her internal medicine residency at The New York Presbyterian Hospital. After residency, Dr. Flynn relocated to southern Arizona to fulfill a service commitment to the National Health Service Corps Scholarship Program, serving at Mariposa Community Health Center in Nogales, Arizona.

In 2004, Dr. Flynn joined the University of Arizona College of Medicine healthcare system and faculty, initially working at the South Campus location (University Physicians Healthcare Hospital) and later at the Pantano Physicians’ Office.

Dr. Flynn became part of SAVAHCS in 2016 as a staff physician in the Women’s Health Clinic. Since then, Dr. Flynn has held several leadership roles, including Women’s Health Medical Director, Clinical Director for Women’s and Acacia Clinics, Assistant Chief, Primary Care and Community Clinics Service, and Associate Chief of Staff (ACOS) for Primary Care and Community Clinics Service.