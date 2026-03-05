Dr. Raymond Kacich, MD, FACC was appointed as the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Acting Deputy Chief of Staff on March 4, 2026.

He will provide oversight for Pharmacy, Audiology, Dental, Geriatrics and Extended Care, Telehealth, Home Telehealth, Whole Health, and Radiation Safety.

Dr. Kacich has been Chief of the Medicine Service for SAVAHCS since April 2015.

Dr. Kacich served as the Chief of Cardiology at the El Paso VA Health Care Center prior to joining the SAVAHCS. Past roles in the private sector include serving as an Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine Division of Cardiology; Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine; Director of Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory; Director of Interventional Cardiology Program; and Chairman, Prairie Continuing Medical Education Program, Illinois.

He has written/collaborated in multiple publications and is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology.