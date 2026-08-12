She started as a travel nurse in Cardiovascular ICU, becoming full time charge nurse at the end of the contract. Her first leadership role was manager of critical care in 2007, with a subsequent promotion to director in 2009. She returned to school to complete her Master of Science in Nursing Education, then took over the management of float pool, travel nursing, and onboarding for the health system. |In 2018 she relocated to Nashville and ran the Division Float Pool for HCA. During this time, she completed her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree with a focus on Health Systems Leadership. Dr. Sinclair returned to New Mexico to be closer to family in early 2019 and was appointed Director of Nursing at Presbyterian, Rust Medical Center. In Jan 2023, Dr. Sinclair was appointed as Deputy Associate Director for Patient Care Services at New Mexico VA Health Care System.