Arizona Premiere of “10 Good Men” Honors WWII Airmen, Featuring Tucson Veterans

When filmmaker and historian Trent Jones sat down with his first World War II Veteran three years ago, he didn’t know the conversation would spark a project that would grow into 10 Good Men, a feature documentary honoring the last living B-17 aircrew members.

The Why

Jones said the project began with small YouTube documentaries that unexpectedly gained traction. “We got an opportunity to interview our first Veteran, and it went great,” Jones recalled. “From that we ended up getting more Veterans.”

Those interviews eventually expanded into more than 40 conversations with men who served in the air war over Europe. Among them are Tucson-connected Veterans Master Sergeant Walter Ram, Colonel Richard Bushong, and Harvey Horn, all expected to attend the premiere.

The documentary centers on remembrance. Not only of the missions flown, but of the sacrifices made. “The big theme of the film is the word remember,” Jones said. “They lost so many friends. They want people to remember why they did it.”

Creating the film required extensive archival research and restoration. Jones spent hundreds of hours sifting through the U.S. archives and German archive to find footage that matched the Veterans’ stories. Every historical clip was rebuilt with custom sound design to bring the B-17’s world to life.

Emotional Impact Personally and Professionally

For Jones, the Veterans’ stories shaped him as much as they shaped the film. “Hearing from these gentlemen can really teach you a lot. What it means to be proud to be an American,” he said.

Col. Richard Bushong reflected on the gravity of his service and the loss of his crew.

“I opened the door and turned the light on. There were 12 beds, but all the mattresses were rolled up with nobody on them. My crew was shot down on their first mission. At that time, we did not know whether they were dead or prisoners. It took a couple of weeks before we got word back through the Red Cross that all ten of my crew were prisoners of war, so that was better than the alternative,” Bushong shared. “That war ended in the middle of 45, a year and a half later. So, they were in prison for a year and a half.”

Master Sergeant Walter Ram spoke candidly about the hardships endured. “I want the people to know what we lived. You know, the people that I've talked to here, some of them have included Germans, say 30 to 40 years old. And they asked me, how did they treat you?” And I tell them they starved us,” Ram said.

Ram continued, “I never wanted my parents to know how badly I was being treated. They never found out how it was. My sister knew. I don't know how she found out, but she knew.”

Remembering Their Legacy

The 390th Memorial Museum played a key role in bringing the premiere to Tucson. Jones said the museum’s support “made this project possible” and encouraged the public to visit the museum to learn more about the airmen featured in the film.

Both Bushong and Ram volunteer at the museum, sharing their stories with visitors.

“I started in 1992 as a docent here, and I've been here almost every Thursday since then. I'm 103 years old now. When I turned 100, they doubled my salary here. I used to get one zero. Now I get two zeros every week. So, taxes are not a problem,” Bushong joked.

Ram echoed the importance of remembrance.

“I enjoy coming here and let people see what type of plane destroyed Germany. I Like to tell people these planes like this here is what stopped Germany! We lost about 5000 planes. We lost about, I understand, about 40,000 GIs flying. People think it's real safe because you're way up from the ground. You know, if you get hurt up on top, there's nobody that can help you until you’re down here,” he said.

For Jones, the premiere is more than a screening, it’s a tribute. “This is the Arizona premiere of the film, a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said.

The stories of Bushong, Ram, and their fellow airmen remind us not only of the missions and the sacrifices, but of the enduring spirit that shaped a generation. Their legacy lives on, not just in film, but in the hearts of those who remember.

According to the National WWII Museum, of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, only a small fraction remains alive today, with estimates ranging from about 45,000 to 70,000 as of 2025.

To learn more about these remarkable Tucson WWII Veterans and the documentary they are featured in, you can visit https://www.10goodmen.com/. You can also explore https://www.390th.org/ to learn about the extraordinary history of WWII aviators and the crews who flew combat missions over Europe.

DISCLAIMER: THE SHARING OF ANY NON-VA INFORMATION DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ENDORSEMENT OF PRODUCTS OR SERVICES ON THE PART OF THE VA. THE PURPOSE OF THE STORY IS TO HIGHLIGHT OUR TUCSON WWII VETERANS IN THEIR SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY.