DAV donates new vehicle and mobility golf cart to the Tucson VA Medical Center

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) donated a new wheelchair-equipped golf cart and Ford Explorer to the Tucson VA Veteran Transportation Program.

SAVAHCS leadership and DAV members dedicated the new vehicle and wheelchair-equipped golf cart at the Tucson VA Medical Center on Monday, August 10.

Monica Oxford, chief of the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at SAVAHCS, highlighted the significance of the donation.

“Today we celebrate dedication of a wheelchair adapted tram and a new Ford Explorer, both of which will strengthen our transportation and accessibility for Veteran care,” Oxford said.

She praised DAV’s commitment to serving Veteran patients at the SAVAHCS, stating, “Last year, DAV provided nearly 5,000 hours across 15 patient care services supporting concierge services, patient transport, Hero’s Welcome team, homebound Veteran visits and advisory roles.”

She also highlighted that this past year the Veterans Transportation Program volunteers have provided 1,160 volunteer hours and more than 31,000 miles driven to provide 441 rides for Veterans across southern Arizona.

SAVAHCS Medical Center Director Dr. Leslie Lockridge expressed her appreciation of the DAV donation of the new vehicles.

“The Ford Explorer and the wheelchair adapted tram are going to do tremendous things for our Veterans by helping them get to their appointments,” Lockridge stated. “We could not do what we do without your (DAV) support. We truly appreciate the donations here today and everything you have done throughout the organization to support the Veterans here in southern Arizona.”

DAV Arizona State Commander Bruce Nogar said the organization is proud to continue its longstanding partnership with the Tucson VA by donating a brand-new 2026 Ford Explorer and wheelchair‑equipped golf cart. He said the vehicles will support campus shuttle service and Veteran transportation to and from scheduled medical appointments in southern Arizona.

“We remain dedicated to keeping our promises to America’s Veterans and honoring their service with action and support,” Nogar said.

For more information on the SAVAHCS Veteran Transportation Program or if a Veteran needs a ride to a VA medical appointment, please call DAV Transportation at 1- -6565 or .