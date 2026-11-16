During the event, SAVAHCS outreach team members provided information on VA health care eligibility and enrollment, the Homeless Program, Housing and Urban Development–VA Supportive Housing (HUD-VASH), Social Work services, and a variety of other VA programs designed to support unsheltered Veterans and their families.



Hope in the Park brought together a wide range of organizations as part of the City of Tucson's initiative to end homelessness. The event showcased an abundance of community resources, highlighting the collaborative efforts of local agencies, nonprofits and service providers working to assist those in need.



The event drew strong support from the community, with attendees taking advantage of numerous services and resources. Free haircuts, clothing, food supplies and other essential items were available, creating a welcoming environment for individuals seeking assistance and support.



The strong turnout reflected the community's commitment to addressing homelessness and ensuring that Veterans and other vulnerable populations have access to the resources needed to improve their quality of life.



If you know a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or is at risk of becoming homeless, help is available. Veterans can contact the VA's National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET ), available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Southern Arizona veterans may also contact the SAVAHCS Homeless Program at to learn more about housing assistance, HUD-VASH, case management and other supportive services aimed at helping veterans secure and maintain stable housing.



View photos from the Hope in the Park event on the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System Facebook page.