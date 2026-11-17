The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) connected Native American Veterans with health care, disability benefits, and support through two events in November 2026, including the 17th Annual Gathering of American Indian Veterans and the 4th Annual Traditional Way Workshop.

The events, held at the Casino of the Sun Conference Center and the Tucson VA Medical Center, drew strong participation from tribal community members, community partners, and VA staff while helping Veterans access VA health care and services.

During the Gathering of American Indian Veterans held on Saturday, November 14 at the Casino of the Sun Conference Center, attendees enrolled in VA health care, received assistance filing disability compensation claims, completed toxic exposure screenings and obtained Veteran Health Identification Cards. Veterans and their families also connected with VA representatives and community partners offering information on housing, caregiver support, women's health, suicide prevention and other services.

“While all Veterans face certain challenges, we recognize that Native American Veterans encounter unique obstacles,” said Dr. Sarah Lister, Associate Director for Patient Care Services at Southern Arizona VA Health Care System. “We are incredibly proud of our Native American Program, which is dedicated to continuous outreach and support. Our goal is to make sure Native American men and women who have selflessly served our country can access their VA benefits and services.”

Lister noted that Native Americans serve in the military at one of the highest rates in the nation but are less likely to access VA benefits than other Veteran populations.

“Events like this Annual Gathering are crucial in further boosting these numbers and spreading awareness,” she said.

The Gathering also celebrated Native culture and military service. Veterans and guests enjoyed a performance by the Gila River Hiosik Basket Dancers before the event concluded with a Warrior Honoring Ceremony and Pin Presentation recognizing American Indian Veterans.

The Traditional Way Workshop held on Friday, November 6 held at the Tucson VA Medical Center focused on improving culturally competent care for American Indian and Alaska Native Veterans by increasing VHA health care providers' understanding of Native cultures, values and health care needs.

Workshop organizers said the training helps build trust between Veterans and providers, reduce barriers to care and support VA efforts to improve access, enrollment and the overall Veteran experience.

Together, the two events reflect SAVAHCS' ongoing commitment to serving Native American Veterans through outreach, education and partnerships with tribal communities throughout southern Arizona.

Native American Veterans who were unable to attend either event and have questions about VA health care, benefits or available resources can contact the Native American Program Coordinator at , or the Native American Rural Health Coordinator at .

“In closing, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone attending and especially those who organized this event,” Lister said. “Most importantly, my deepest gratitude goes out to all the men and women who have served our nation so selflessly. Now, it's our turn to serve you.”

You can view more pictures on the official SAVAHCS Facebook page of the Traditional Way Workshop and Gathering of American Indian Veterans.