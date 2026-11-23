The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Outreach Team joined community partners at the 14th Annual Pinal County Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair on November 21, helping Veterans and their families access VA health care, benefits, and community resources.

Hosted by Honoring Hiring Helping Our Heroes of Pinal County (HOHP), the event drew approximately 300 Veterans and featured 64 service providers helping with health care, housing, employment, transportation, benefits and other support services.

The day began with a flyover honoring Veterans, followed by an opening ceremony that included an opening prayer from Cowboy, Chaplain of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 32-6, a flag-raising ceremony by Ira Hayes American Legion Post 84, and the National Anthem sung in Navajo by Alice Rain Denetsosie of the Navajo Nation. Kim Skelton led the raising of the military branch flags, and Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Latny Salt served as the guest speaker.

During the event, the SAVAHCS Outreach Team assisted over 120 Veterans and were honored to enroll seven Veterans in VA health care, registered four Veterans into our VA health care system and assisted seven Veterans with obtaining Veteran Health Identification Cards. Staff also provided information on VA programs, services and eligibility.

Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) were on hand to assist Veterans with disability claims and benefits questions.

"The Pinal County Veterans Stand Down Committee was very proud to plan and host the 14th Annual Pinal County Veterans Stand Down and Resource Fair," said Kim Vandenberg, HOHP Chairperson. "Many Veterans are unable to access services and information during the week, so this event functions as a one-stop shop while also providing an opportunity for Veterans to connect with one another."

Vandenberg said the annual event remains focused on serving homeless and at-risk Veterans while ensuring all Veterans have access to valuable resources and support.

"We are very proud of the Pinal County Stand Down," Vandenberg said. "This year we had 64 providers and approximately 300 Veterans attended the event."

The success of the event was made possible by the participating providers, volunteers and community partners. Organizers also recognized Danny Rodriguez for providing music throughout the day.

HOHP's support extends beyond the annual stand down. The organization's Veterans Center in Casa Grande serves more than 4,000 Veterans annually through programs that include emergency assistance, a food pantry, clothing closet, Veterans Cup O' Joe Coffee Club, Veterans N Guitars, SHE Served Women's Group and the HOHP Eagle Shadow Riders.

HOHP is also preparing to open a 25-bed Veterans Transition Center for homeless and at-risk Veterans and will host its annual Holiday Giving Event in December to assist homeless, low-income and homebound Veterans.

Veterans interested in learning more about Honoring Hiring Helping Our Heroes of Pinal County (HOHP), upcoming events and available services can visit HOHP4Heroes.org. The organization provides year-round support for Veterans throughout Pinal County, including emergency assistance, food resources, peer support programs, and transitional housing initiatives.

Veterans who would like to learn more about VA health care eligibility or enroll in VA health care can visit or contact the VA Health Benefits Service Center at 877-222-VETS (8387), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Together, SAVAHCS, HOHP and community partners continue to strengthen access to health care, benefits and essential resources for Veterans throughout Pinal County and Southern Arizona. Events like the annual stand down ensure Veterans can connect with the services they have earned while building camaraderie with fellow Veterans and community supporters.