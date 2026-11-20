SAVAHCS hosts resource table promoting lung health and smoking cessation resources during the Great American Smokeout
By Luke Johnson, Southern Arizona VA Health Care System Public Affairs Officer
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) staff brought awareness to lung health and smoking cessation resources to Veterans at the Tucson VA Medical Center on Thursday, October 19 in conjunction with 2026 Great American Smokeout.
The Great American Smokeout marks 50 years of helping individuals understand the health consequences of smoking and draws attention to the resources available help quit smoking. The annual awareness event is held the third Wednesday of November.
“Smoking is the number one cause of preventable death,” said Mahedra Patel, SAVAHCS Clinical Pharmacist Specialist. “We want Veterans to understand the importance of lung health and the resources available to help Veterans reduce or even stop tobacco use.”
The SAVAHCS offers many treatment programs to help Veterans quit tobacco.
SAVAHCS Treatment Programs
Why quit tobacco? The video class is designed to help Veterans stop using tobacco and nicotine by discussing personalized behavior change strategies. Veterans will learn practical tools tailored to their unique needs and situations. The goal is to empower every Veteran to make positive changes and successfully stop tobacco and nicotine use. The class is held every Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to2:00 p.m., call
Counseling
Counseling can help you develop a quit plan and stop using tobacco. Talk to your primary care provided to ask for a referral to individual or group treatment or call 855-QUIT-VET
Medication Options
Medication, like nicotine replacement therapy (patch, gum, lozenge, nasal spray), varenicline and bupropion, can help reduce cravings and nicotine withdrawal symptoms. Talk to your VA health care team about which medication may be right for you.
Text Support
Sign up for SmokefreeVET by texting VET to 47848 to receive daily tips and support.
Stay Quit Coach Mobile App
Set goals and track your progress with this free VA app:
mobile.va.gov/app/stay-quit-coach.
Online Resources
veterans.smokefree.gov and mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco.
For additional information and resources, please contact your primary care team to find out what is treatment program is right for you to become tobacco free.