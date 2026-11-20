The Great American Smokeout marks 50 years of helping individuals understand the health consequences of smoking and draws attention to the resources available help quit smoking. The annual awareness event is held the third Wednesday of November.



“Smoking is the number one cause of preventable death,” said Mahedra Patel, SAVAHCS Clinical Pharmacist Specialist. “We want Veterans to understand the importance of lung health and the resources available to help Veterans reduce or even stop tobacco use.”



The SAVAHCS offers many treatment programs to help Veterans quit tobacco.



SAVAHCS Treatment Programs



Why quit tobacco? The video class is designed to help Veterans stop using tobacco and nicotine by discussing personalized behavior change strategies. Veterans will learn practical tools tailored to their unique needs and situations. The goal is to empower every Veteran to make positive changes and successfully stop tobacco and nicotine use. The class is held every Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to2:00 p.m., call -2985 to sign up.



Counseling

Counseling can help you develop a quit plan and stop using tobacco. Talk to your primary care provided to ask for a referral to individual or group treatment or call 855-QUIT-VET ) 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Monday through Friday to speak with a quit coach.



Medication Options

Medication, like nicotine replacement therapy (patch, gum, lozenge, nasal spray), varenicline and bupropion, can help reduce cravings and nicotine withdrawal symptoms. Talk to your VA health care team about which medication may be right for you.



Text Support

Sign up for SmokefreeVET by texting VET to 47848 to receive daily tips and support.



Stay Quit Coach Mobile App

Set goals and track your progress with this free VA app:

mobile.va.gov/app/stay-quit-coach.



Online Resources

veterans.smokefree.gov and mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco.



For additional information and resources, please contact your primary care team to find out what is treatment program is right for you to become tobacco free.