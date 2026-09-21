SAVAHCS Veterans Artwork Will Take Center Stage at CATALYST Creative Collective

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) will showcase the creative talents of Veterans this September as the SAVAHCS Creative Arts Show opens its month long community display at the CATALYST Creative Collective located at 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110.

The exhibition will feature 47 Veteran artists whose work highlights the healing power of art and the diversity of creative expression within the Veteran community.

The show will include a wide range of artwork from acrylics and beadwork to photography, fiber arts, and dramatic visual pieces.

The SAVAHCS Creative Art Show Community Display at the CATALYST Creative Arts Collective will run on the following date- Monday, September 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be an artist’s reception on Tuesday, September 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Additional viewing times may be arranged by calling 520‑462‑0190.

Miranda Blakeslee, SAVAHCS Creative Arts Therapist stated the venue will be celebrating all Veteran participants as their "artist in residence" for the month.

“This show at CATALYST offers incredible visibility for our Veterans, and the impact of creativity on health and pathways to future creative opportunities,” she said.

Blakeslee expects that visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the role art plays in Veteran healing and identity.

Veteran Artists and Their Works That Will Be Displayed

The following works will be featured in the official gallery exhibition: