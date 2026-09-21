SAVAHCS Veterans Artwork Will Take Center Stage at CATALYST Creative Collective
By Orlando Ford, Public Affairs Specialist
The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) will showcase the creative talents of Veterans this September as the SAVAHCS Creative Arts Show opens its month long community display at the CATALYST Creative Collective located at 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 110.
The exhibition will feature 47 Veteran artists whose work highlights the healing power of art and the diversity of creative expression within the Veteran community.
The show will include a wide range of artwork from acrylics and beadwork to photography, fiber arts, and dramatic visual pieces.
The SAVAHCS Creative Art Show Community Display at the CATALYST Creative Arts Collective will run on the following date- Monday, September 28 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be an artist’s reception on Tuesday, September 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Additional viewing times may be arranged by calling 520‑462‑0190.
Miranda Blakeslee, SAVAHCS Creative Arts Therapist stated the venue will be celebrating all Veteran participants as their "artist in residence" for the month.
“This show at CATALYST offers incredible visibility for our Veterans, and the impact of creativity on health and pathways to future creative opportunities,” she said.
Blakeslee expects that visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the role art plays in Veteran healing and identity.
Veteran Artists and Their Works That Will Be Displayed
The following works will be featured in the official gallery exhibition:
- Ethereal Pathway – Lori Pluchinsky
- Some Kind of Heron? – Ian Friedlander
- Eyes of the Night – Regan Rascoe
- My Favorite Birds – Michael Stephens
- Country Scene 2 – Anthony Clyma
- Cat with Still Life – Matt Tucker
- A Pinnacle Peak – Randiesia Fletcher
- Pathway to Sunset – Azita Abtin
- The Spanish Steps – Keith Goudy
- Corazon con Flores – Daniel Collins
- A Good Day with Friends – Norma Alvarez
- Espoir – Kathy McGreal
- Monument Valley – Amy Fee
- Land Before Time – Ron Mealka
- Chasing the Horizon – Lori Pluchinsky
- Moonshine – Crystal Johnson
- Tranquility – Feliza Williams‑Fisher
- Toward the Light – Lisa Suarez
- Walking in the Light – Jahn Harden
- Soldier – Lee Myers
- Violet Vibes – Trevor Anderson
- Let’s Go Camping – Lisa Stansbury
- The Long Climb – John Gates
- Picture of San Xavier Mission in Tucson During Monsoon – Richard Brown
- Clock Guitar – John Nichols
- The Stare – Mary Van‑Camp
- Handcrafted – Julian Martinez
- In the Beginning of Loom Knitting – Ann Rodgers
- Constructivist Harmony – Lisa Allen
- Wizard – Wayne Stark
- Buttercup Cardigan – Jeanne Walsh
- Birth – Debra Morrison‑Orton
- Reclaiming Myself – Raphael Temblador
- The Hardest Battle Isn’t Overseas – Raphael Temblador
- “Beer Season” Deer Hunting Men with a Bait of Bear – Joseph Ricca
- Celtic Huichol Design – Robert Allen
- Sunako Kotsuzuka – James Bowser
- Starting Over – Michael Stephens
- The Deceiver’s Great Reset – Timm Mains
- Reframe – R. Tony Hughes
- Awakening in the Shadow – Onur Senarslan
- Cherry Boy in Country – Bruce Hallowell
- Untitled – R.T. Wisdom
- We Are All the Same – Michele McCullough‑Cruz
- The Mountain – Marlene Lopez
- Coasters – Rebeca Davis
- AATW – Lat Bowen
- A Movement Must Have Movement – Robert Renfro
- Demon – Peter Bourret
- Silvester Johnson – Christina Wozney