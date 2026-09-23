Southern Arizona Community Unites to Support Unsheltered Veterans

Community leaders across southern Arizona met the week of September 14–18 for coordinated outreach supporting unsheltered Veterans, including a South Tucson resource fair, a Tribal Finance Seminar, and the 2026 Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Homeless Summit.

The events brought federal, tribal, and local partners together to expand access to housing, healthcare, and community‑based services for unsheltered Veterans

Andrew Alvarez, a HUD‑VASH social worker, described the initiative as a hands‑on, rapid‑response effort.

“We’re here providing healthcare, employment support, suicide prevention, pet resources, mental health, substance use and wraparound care,” Alvarez said. “The main goal is to remind people we’re here, what we do, and make connections.”

South Tucson Mayor Roxanna Valenzuela praised the Veteran outreach taking place in her city, which continues to face severe housing and opioid‑related challenges.

“Seeing the community come together warms my heart,” she said. “These partnerships can bring long‑lasting change to our vulnerable community. Thank you for serving the least of us.”

SAVAHCS medical support teams played a major role across all surge events. Dr. Peter Reding, from the Homeless Patient Aligned Care Team (HPACT), highlighted how the mobile medical unit expands care.

“We get to go to transitional housing, supported housing, and encampments,” he said. “It’s a great tool to serve Veterans where they are, and we’re already planning expansion next fiscal year.”

Positive Veteran impact was evident at the Tribal HUD‑VASH Finance Seminar, where Abel Chanes, Tribal HUD‑VASH Case Manager, shared the outcome of their outreach effort.

“We had 18 Veterans attend. Many of whom have a history of isolation and limited engagement with VA or community services, so the turnout was amazing and encouraging,” he said. “Veterans took notes, asked questions, and went table to table to get resources and make connections. It shows they’re actively wanting to work toward financial literacy, independence, and even homeownership.”

SAVAHCS Director Dr. Leslie Lockridge opened the Homeless Summit by reflecting on the strength of regional collaboration.

“This summit is a testament to the power of our community coming together. Arizona is so special in the way that we come together. It truly reflects the strength of our partnerships,” she said.

She highlighted major outreach gains over the year, including thousands of Veteran visits, expanded homeless walk‑in access, and strengthened community coordination.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero echoed those themes, emphasizing the importance of honoring cultural history, strengthening systems of care, and working across agencies to house Veterans.

“We have always seen what partnership can do,” she said. “Together, we’ve helped stabilize families and connect Veterans experiencing homelessness with services. Our work is stronger when we lean on one another.”

SAVAHCS Homeless Program Section Chief Domonicque Tatum urged attendees to remain active participants in solving homelessness.

“We’re here to answer the call,” he said. “I’m honored to serve alongside every one of you. Everybody’s perspective, providers and Veterans is part of the solution.”

The week’s events reflected a shared mission: ensuring Veterans and their families have access to housing, healthcare, stability, and community. Through sustained partnership, leaders pledged to continue driving progress.

“Together,” Dr. Lockridge said, “we can ensure every Veteran has the support and dignity they deserve.”

Click here for Surge Event video highlights.

How to Access SAVAHCS Homeless Services

Veterans who are experiencing homelessness or are at risk can connect with the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System through several access points.

Walk‑In Assistance:

The Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Walk‑In Clinic, located in Building 90 at the Tucson VA Medical Center, provides first‑come, first‑served same‑day support.

Call the SAVAHCS Homeless Clinic:

Veterans may reach the clinic directly at 520‑792‑1450, Ext. 1‑1839 for assistance, referrals and service coordination.

National Call Center for Homeless Veterans:

Available 24/7, this nationwide hotline offers immediate connection to resources at 877‑424‑3838 (1‑877‑4AID‑VET).