Tucson Veterans find way to serve again, this time through research.

22,000 Veterans from the Southern Arizona Health Care System have now joined the Million Veteran Program (MVP), VA’s largest research effort.

MVP is working to improve Veteran lives by studying how genes, lifestyle, military experiences, and exposures affect health. Over 1,000,000 Veterans across the nation have already joined MVP.

Every Veteran makes a difference in our research

Thanks to the over 1 million Veterans nationwide, including more than 22,000 Veterans who have joined MVP in our area, we understand certain health conditions better than ever before.

Already, we have supported the largest genetic studies to date on posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), major depression, and heart disease. Other areas we’re researching include tinnitus, cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, Gulf War Illness, endometriosis, and suicide prevention.

What it means to join the Million Veteran Program

Veterans can join MVP at a participating VA facility, like the Tucson VA Medical Center or online at www.mvp.va.gov. Participation in MVP is entirely voluntary.

Joining MVP involves:

Filling out surveys through the mail or online about health and lifestyle

Providing a blood sample, either by mail or in-person at a participating VA facility

Granting MVP secure access to health records on an ongoing basis

Agreeing to future contact by MVP for additional research opportunities

To learn more and join today, visit www.mvp.va.gov or call to schedule an appointment.