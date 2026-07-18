Veterans Claims Clinic and Resource Fair Wraps Up with Strong Community Impact in Douglas, Arizona

A two-day Veterans Claims Clinic and Resource Fair in Douglas, Arizona concluded with strong results, connecting 77 Veterans with the benefits, health care and support they earned through their service.

Throughout the event, Veterans received individualized assistance navigating VA programs, filing disability claims, enrolling in health care and accessing essential services — all in one location. Staff from the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, the Veterans Benefits Administration, the Medical Disability Examination Office and community partners collaborated to meet the needs of Veterans from Cochise County and surrounding areas.

The clinic generated a significant impact, including:

• 77 Veteran attendees

• 41 supported through Eligibility and Enrollment

• 2 enrollments completed

• 1 new registration

• 4 new patient appointments scheduled

• 6 Veteran Health Identification Cards issued

• 5 applications distributed

• 66 Veterans assisted by the Veterans Benefits Administration

• 38 exams requested by VBA

• 26 same-day medical exams completed

Veterans shared personal stories about how the clinic helped them overcome long-standing barriers to care and benefits access. Staff and local leaders emphasized that bringing services directly to Douglas made an immediate difference.

Javier Fimbres, an Army and Air Force Veteran, said on-site support is essential.

“You need somebody to help you out, fill out the applications. What application you need. You might be filling out the wrong application, and here they can direct you in the right direction,” he said.

Douglas Mayor Jose Grijalva said transportation remains one of the greatest obstacles for Veterans in the community.

“A lot of our Veterans, especially if they are seniors, do not have the transportation out there,” Grijalva said. “So, a lot of them are missing out on the benefits they rightfully deserve. So, we are glad that we could bring it to them.”

Several Veterans described life-changing outcomes. One, who waited 13 years to file a claim, said he was finally able to complete the process with the guidance of medical staff. Another, who lost his spouse to cancer, said he had been unable to file for 31 years because travel to Tucson or Phoenix was not possible. A third Veteran shared that he avoided seeking help for 15 years due to depression and anxiety related to his service in Iraq, fearing judgment. After receiving support at the clinic, he said he felt relief for the first time in years.

Luke Johnson, Public Affairs Officer for the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System, said holding the clinic in Douglas was intentional.

“This is their one-stop shop where they can get all the resources they need, and they do not have to make phone calls. They do not have to go online. They can come down here, get their questions answered and again start their process of taking advantage of the VA resources that our Veterans have earned,” Johnson said.

The Tucson VA expressed appreciation to every Veteran and family member who attended, as well as to community partners and volunteers whose support made the clinic possible. Leaders said events like this demonstrate the importance of meeting Veterans where they are and ensuring direct access to the benefits and care they deserve.

The community continues to make a difference — one Veteran at a time.

For questions or to schedule an appointment for assistance with VA compensation and disability claims, Veterans may call the VA National Call Center at 1- or visit www.va.gov or https://www.my.va.gov/VAVERA.

Veterans can check health care eligibility at www.va.gov or by calling the Health Eligibility Center at 1- .